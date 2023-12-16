NSYNC's Lance Bass reflects on the band taking over 20 years to reunite

NSYNC’s Lance Bass is wondering why it took the band more than 20 years to make 'Better Place'

file footage

With *NSYNC recently releasing their first new single in over 20 years titled Better Place for the Trolls film franchise, member Lance Bass has reflected on what it took to get the band back together creatively after splitting in 2004.

While admitting it confused him that other boy bands have endured nasty feuds yet continued making music, Bass jokes *NSYNC perhaps should have had a knockdown fight to reunite quicker.

Speaking with People, he said, "[It] was always confusing to me. I'm like, 'Well, why did it take us this long to actually do another song?' Because all these other groups that actually hate each other been making music forever. How did they do that?"

He quipped, "I'm like, 'Well, maybe we should have a had a knockdown, drag-out fight. We should have maybe gotten together a lot quicker.'"

He said their studio session for Better Place felt instantly comfortable, like "no days had passed" creatively or in their joking dynamic. The long-awaited new song release inspired discussions of a possible tour, with options now on the table.

Getting to celebrate this musical comeback together at events like the Trolls premiere was especially meaningful for Bass and his bandmates now experiencing fatherhood. Their *NSYNC bond remains incredibly strong despite time and distance between physical meetings.

"For the last 25 years we always are in each other's lives. It's hard to see each other physically, especially all five of us. But this was nice to be able to all get together and do a fun project. Most of us are dads now, so it just means so much more," he said.