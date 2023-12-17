Offset's star-studded party comes amid his wife Cardi called him out for being deceitful in a profanity-ridden tirade

Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B

Offset has recently celebrated his 32nd birthday in style amid his split from wife Cardi B. It has been reported that the rapper appeared to be not even slightly budged by the emotions of his estranged wife and enjoyed his party to the fullest as Cardi B sat home and mourned their state of marriage.

According to Daily Mail, Cardi B denounced his 32-year-old husband for toying with her emotions at her most vulnerable time during her latest Instagram Live ranting session.

He and his entourage whirled through venue after venue, first to Coco Miami in the Design District and then to Playa in South Beach.

TMZ reports that the singer and his friends stayed at the first venue until 3 am before dashing off to the South Beach nightspot until 5 am.

Offset's star-studded party comes amid his wife Cardi called him out for being deceitful in a profanity-ridden tirade.

She said, "Only a muthaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again," adding that the nigga really likes to play games with her because he knows that she is not an easy girl.