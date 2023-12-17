 
menu
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B

Offset's star-studded party comes amid his wife Cardi called him out for being deceitful in a profanity-ridden tirade

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Offsets lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B
Offset's lavish 32nd birthday bash amidst relationship turmoil with Cardi B

Offset has recently celebrated his 32nd birthday in style amid his split from wife Cardi B. It has been reported that the rapper appeared to be not even slightly budged by the emotions of his estranged wife and enjoyed his party to the fullest as Cardi B sat home and mourned their state of marriage.

According to Daily Mail, Cardi B denounced his 32-year-old husband for toying with her emotions at her most vulnerable time during her latest Instagram Live ranting session.

He and his entourage whirled through venue after venue, first to Coco Miami in the Design District and then to Playa in South Beach.

TMZ reports that the singer and his friends stayed at the first venue until 3 am before dashing off to the South Beach nightspot until 5 am.

Offset's star-studded party comes amid his wife Cardi called him out for being deceitful in a profanity-ridden tirade.

She said, "Only a muthaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again," adding that the nigga really likes to play games with her because he knows that she is not an easy girl. 

Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine' video
Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine'
Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock
Kevin Hart to headline 'Fight Night' crime drama at Peacock
King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry
King Charles knows there is 'still so much hostility' with Meghan Markle, Harry
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia ignite romance rumours with steamy PDA in LA
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Billie Eilish teases Saturday Night Live performance in playful promo
Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of
Princess Diana 'sensible' Christmas present that Royals made fun of
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince Harry 'family unit' with William 'displaced' as Kate Middleton entered
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Prince William, Kate Middleton plan 'beach and relaxing' with kids on Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Prince Harry 'roared' to see Queen present with Archie on Christmas
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Kate Middleton 'shuffles in' with Queen of Denmark in amusing photo
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update
Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update