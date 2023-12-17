 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's ‘angry and mean' nature before death exposed

Shortly after Matthew Perry’s autopsy revealed a more shocking look into the star’s final days before death, other revelations have come to light that paint him as “angry and mean.”

This news has been brought to light by Page Six, and per their findings, the actor was quoted as being “angry and mean” weeks before his passing.

For those unversed, this news came shortly after ketamine and testosterone usage was unearthed.

Read More: Matthew Perry's official cause of death revealed

Apart from the testosterone and the lethal levels of ketamine that were found in Perry’s systems, there was also another opioid-like drug called buprenorphine that was used for pain management.

In regards to how heavily Perry relied on his medication, the outlet reports, “in the assistant’s bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints.”

