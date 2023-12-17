 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Nicola Peltz branded 'nightmare bride' in doc about Brooklyn Beckham wedding

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law was a 'nightmare bride' per the wedding planners her dad hired

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 17, 2023

A new documentary is shining a light on the alleged turmoil that took place behind-the-scenes in planning Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's lavish 2022 wedding.

Titled Peltz Beckhams Vs The Planners, the film explores the $159,000 lawsuit Nicola's father Nelson Peltz brought against the events company Plan Design after abruptly firing them just nine days before the wedding.

The documentary presents evidence from the countersuit filed by Plan Design, alleging Nicola acted as a "nightmare bride" who was too focused on the celebrity guest list, which included A-listers like the Williams sisters, Gordon Ramsay and Gisele Bündchen.

Over 12 hours, 258 texts were exchanged between Nicola, her mother Claudia and the planners. Messages showed Nicola obsessed with finalizing details like everyone's plus-ones.

Experts opine that Nicola, who has had smaller acting roles but not mega fame, was eager to bask in the celebrity glow that marrying Brooklyn, son of David and Victoria Beckham, would bring.

When original planner Preston Bailey quit months prior, citing an inability to meet Nicola's high standards, the couple turned to Plan Design, only to allegedly micromanage them intensely and fire them a week before the wedding. 

While the lawsuit was eventually privately settled, the documentary suggests Nicola's demands and last-minute changes perpetually put the planners in an impossible position, painting an image of the bride as difficult to please. Whatever tensions arose in the lead-up, the extravagant Palm Beach affair ultimately went on as planned.

