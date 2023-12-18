The cheating accusations come amidst the couple is entangled in divorce battle for 2nd time

Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's tumultuous marriage has been making headlines as the estranged couple (living together) is currently entangled in a divorce battle for the second time after they previously called off their divorce in July.



Earlier, a police bodycam footage went viral, which featured the former NFL star accusing his wife of cheating on him with other men. The actress has now officially responded, vehemently denying the accusations and declaring them to be hurtful.

According to Daily Mail, cops arrived during a domestic dispute between the estranged couple last month, the bodycam footage of the officials showed the NFL star saying that their lives were destroyed because of the narcissistic behaviour of his estranged wife and accused Zolciak of sleeping with other men.

Kim has now denied the accusations, stating, "The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy, who is obviously enraged, are untrue. I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage."

She added, "Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless, and slanderous."

She continued, "I tried not to respond to these allegations, but I am at a breaking point, and I will not stay silent when my character is being targeted."