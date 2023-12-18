 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'

Queen Camilla won the Britons over with her patience and silence

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

Queen Camilla was devil incarnate in eyes of Britons: Homewrecker
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'

Queen Camilla braved through numerous years of bullying before she was finally accepted into the Royal Family.

Wife of King Charles braved through the times when she was highly disliked by public and constantly compared to Princess Diana

Broadcaster Carol Malone reveals: "When I was reporting on the royals, Camilla was literally the most hated woman in Britain.

"She really was, she was the devil incarnate never mind a national treasure. She was hated, she was seen as a homewrecker and even when Diana died, she kind of got blamed for that.

"People were thinking that if it hadn't been for her, Diana wouldn't have been in that car, she wouldn't have been with Dodi al-Fayed."

Malone added: "She had to bear a lot of you know what before. But I think the Palace's PR machine has been very clever with Camilla.

"Her coming out, if you like, was in 1999 at the Ritz where the two of them were together at Camilla's sister's birthday party.

"This was a big thing and people would've forgotten it but it was a big thing for them to be together.

"Over the years, the Palace has just gone slowly, slowly, slowly. They didn't shove her down our throats

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies
Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations video
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain