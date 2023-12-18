Prince Harry had declared that he and Meghan Markle would never move back to the UK and become working members of the Royal Family

Royal expert reminds Prince Harry of his promise on UK return

Royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Angela Levin has reminded the Duke of Sussex of his promise regarding returning to Britain.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the royal author tweeted, “On January 9, 2023 Harry said that he would never come back to the UK and become a working member of the Royal Family.”

According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry had dramatically declared that he and Meghan Markle would never move back to the UK and become working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking on Good Morning America.

Archie and Lilibet father had said: "I don't think it's ever going to be possible, I don't think that even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there's that third party that's going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn't possible, not stopping us from going back but making it unsurvivable.'

Harry continued, “Because that's essentially breaking the relationship between us. There was something in the future where, you know, we can continue to support the Commonwealth that of course is on the table.”