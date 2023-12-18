 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal expert reminds Prince Harry of his promise on UK return

Prince Harry had declared that he and Meghan Markle would never move back to the UK and become working members of the Royal Family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, December 18, 2023

Royal expert reminds Prince Harry of his promise on UK return

Royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Angela Levin has reminded the Duke of Sussex of his promise regarding returning to Britain.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the royal author tweeted, “On January 9, 2023 Harry said that he would never come back to the UK and become a working member of the Royal Family.”

According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry had dramatically declared that he and Meghan Markle would never move back to the UK and become working members of the Royal Family.

Also Read: Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'

The Duke of Sussex was speaking on Good Morning America.

Archie and Lilibet father had said: "I don't think it's ever going to be possible, I don't think that even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there's that third party that's going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn't possible, not stopping us from going back but making it unsurvivable.'

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'

Harry continued, “Because that's essentially breaking the relationship between us. There was something in the future where, you know, we can continue to support the Commonwealth that of course is on the table.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning amid royal family Christmas reunion plans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning amid royal family Christmas reunion plans
King Charles breaks silence amid reports of olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
King Charles breaks silence amid reports of olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Tom Cruise goes incognito for new girlfriend despite ex's warnings
Tom Cruise goes incognito for new girlfriend despite ex's warnings
Adele celebrates Rich Paul's birthday after marriage confirmation
Adele celebrates Rich Paul's birthday after marriage confirmation
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William join hands against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William join hands against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Billie Eilish recreates emotional 'Barbie' montage video
Billie Eilish recreates emotional 'Barbie' montage
Taylor Swift riles up during Travis Kelce's game video
Taylor Swift riles up during Travis Kelce's game
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny call it quits: Insider
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny call it quits: Insider
Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'
Meghan Markle told to 'look at Camila': 'Most hated person to Queen'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'go tech' with 'all big failures', time for 'reboot'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'go tech' with 'all big failures', time for 'reboot'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives