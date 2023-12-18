Taylor Lautner recalled that the 'Twilight' franchise wanted him to play Jacob Black in the first part only

'Twilight' almost fired Taylor Lautner as Jacob

Taylor Lautner shared a shocking throwback about his Twilight role.

The 31 year-old actor appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and revealed how the hit vampire franchise wanted to replace him.

Recalling that he was supposed to play the character of Jacob Black in the first part only, Taylor shared, “My character in the first book is supposed to be like a little scrawny boy, and in the middle of New Moon he transforms into this 25-year-old looking built, muscular man.”

The actor, who was only 16 in the first part, shared that they were planning to “cast a mid-20s guy” to continue the role.

“I had to fight for my role back,” he said.

Taylor shared that he started working out intensely and continued to do it for the next nine months which made him gain 20-25 pounds.

“I was ready, so when we got that call, my team was like, ‘Have you seen him recently?'” he said.

However, the Abduction actor still had to re-audition for the role.

Taylor also discussed his battle with body dysmorphia,“I dealt with a lot of body image issues in the last five to seven years in the franchise not wearing that many clothes.”