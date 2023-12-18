Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to stop using their royal titles online even after announcing they would

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020, they agreed not to use their "Sussex Royal" brand going forward.

However, their sussexroyal.com website and Instagram account under the same name are both still active nearly two years later.



The website includes outdated information that has not been changed since their transition, such as a page titled "Serving the Monarchy" that does not acknowledge the death of Queen Elizabeth last year. There is also no reference to King Charles’ coronation on the site.

The statement announcing their plans to become financially independent while continuing to support the monarchy in January 2020 can still be found on the site. However, the details of their arrangement with the royal family have certainly changed significantly in the time since.

It raises questions over who actually owns the domain name, as it is anonymously registered through GoDaddy. Reports indicate the sudden launch of the site announcing their plans without royal approval angered palace officials.

In his book Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie revealed what a senior royal told him of the statement: "The element of surprise, the blindsiding of the Queen, for the other principals who are all very mindful of this, rightfully, it was deeply unsettling.”

"The family is very private and bringing it into the public domain, when they were told not to, hurt the Queen. It was laying out what the Sussexes wanted in a statement without consulting with Her Majesty first - and she's the head of the institution."