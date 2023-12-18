 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Two 'Peaky Blinders' spin-offs in the works at Netflix?

Per new reports, two 'Peaky Blinders' spin-offs could be in the works at Netflix after the immense success of the show

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

file footage

Fans left wanting more after Peaky Blinders' finale may be in luck. Bloomberg reports Netflix is developing not one but two spin-off series set in the world of the hit gangster drama.

One rumor has a show set in 1920s Boston following the original series by 20 years. The other would focus on Polly Gray, played by the late Helen McCrory, exploring the matriarch's backstory. Both shows would continue the franchise without disturbing the original's conclusion.

Bloomberg also said Netflix is looking to franchise other successful properties with rumored Addams Family and Extraction spin-offs in discussion. However, the streaming giant has yet to confirm plans for the Peaky Blinders offshoots.

Lead actor Cillian Murphy previously addressed the possibility of a movie adaptation by creator Steven Knight. While excited to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby if the story allows, Murphy admitted he has no updates on concrete plans.

Cillian told Radio Times: “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.”

The Irish star reflected on Peaky Blinders' rise from "tiny" BBC show to global phenomenon. “It just grew because people told other people to watch it. I’m really proud that it has never plateaued and each series has become richer and stronger than the last.”

'Not friends': Keith Richards opens up about fractured bond with Mick Jagger
'Not friends': Keith Richards opens up about fractured bond with Mick Jagger
Max Payne star James McCaffrey loses battle to cancer, dies at 65
Max Payne star James McCaffrey loses battle to cancer, dies at 65
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kids dance together during Christmas party
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kids dance together during Christmas party
Mark Wahlberg on daughters dating life: 'I'm pretty cool'
Mark Wahlberg on daughters dating life: 'I'm pretty cool'
Prince William ready to embrace ‘uncle role' amid ongoing rift with Prince Harry video
Prince William ready to embrace ‘uncle role' amid ongoing rift with Prince Harry
Blake Lively in awe of 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-star America Ferrera
Blake Lively in awe of 'Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants' co-star America Ferrera
Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts'
Prince Harry has personal agenda behind his ‘philanthropic efforts'
Kate Middleton delights royal fans with her childhood photo
Kate Middleton delights royal fans with her childhood photo
All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
All about Demi Lovato's musician fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes
King Charles wants to build close relationship with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles wants to build close relationship with Archie, Lilibet
Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past
Eminem gets behind mic to rap about addiction past
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, continue to use royal titles online