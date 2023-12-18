Two 'Peaky Blinders' spin-offs in the works at Netflix?

Per new reports, two 'Peaky Blinders' spin-offs could be in the works at Netflix after the immense success of the show

Fans left wanting more after Peaky Blinders' finale may be in luck. Bloomberg reports Netflix is developing not one but two spin-off series set in the world of the hit gangster drama.



One rumor has a show set in 1920s Boston following the original series by 20 years. The other would focus on Polly Gray, played by the late Helen McCrory, exploring the matriarch's backstory. Both shows would continue the franchise without disturbing the original's conclusion.

Bloomberg also said Netflix is looking to franchise other successful properties with rumored Addams Family and Extraction spin-offs in discussion. However, the streaming giant has yet to confirm plans for the Peaky Blinders offshoots.

Lead actor Cillian Murphy previously addressed the possibility of a movie adaptation by creator Steven Knight. While excited to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby if the story allows, Murphy admitted he has no updates on concrete plans.

Cillian told Radio Times: “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.”

The Irish star reflected on Peaky Blinders' rise from "tiny" BBC show to global phenomenon. “It just grew because people told other people to watch it. I’m really proud that it has never plateaued and each series has become richer and stronger than the last.”