Max Payne star James McCaffrey loses battle to cancer, dies at 65

Monday, December 18, 2023
James McCaffrey, known to voice Max Payne, left this world at 65 after suffering from cancer

James McCaffrey, popularly known for voicing the hit video game lead character Max Payne, has breathed his last at age 65 after he lost his battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

On Sunday, the noted actor shut off his eyes in the company of his close ones. His rep told TMZ he was "One of Dick Wolf's proteges (Swift Justice)."

The rep continued, "McCaffrey went on to a successful 35 year career in television and film,' noting, "Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles."

Paying rich tributes to the veteran star, actor Kevin Dillon penned a note on Instagram, "James McCaffrey, we were lucky to have known you. my best friend, you will be missed."

With over three decades of experience under his belt, James gained universal acclaim for working as a voice artist for the popular video game Max Payne.

The late actor's other credits include Rescue Me, Viper Suits, Blue Bloods, Jessica Jones, and others

