Netflix welcomes ‘Warrior’ after facing axe at Max

Warrior will not feature on HBO Max as Netflix has brought the rights to the three-season series to add into its library.



The martial arts crime drama is expected to be available on streamer in February 2024.

Well-placed sources tell Deadline that the show’s fourth season may happen at its new home.

Meanwhile, the show has seen many homes. Starting from Cinemax, the drama ran there for two seasons in 2019, only to be shifted to Max.

On the extraordinary journey of Warrior, the showrunner Jonathan Tropper told the outlet, “Warrior is a show that simply refuses to die. Through platform and regime changes, the writers, producers, cast, crew, and our stunt team continued to make something powerful, relevant, and wildly unique.”

He continued, “And now, thanks to Netflix, we’ve been given yet another lease on life, and I’m thrilled for everyone involved that millions more viewers around the world will discover it.”