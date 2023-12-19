 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons

Benjamin is a phenomenon, born in 1918 with the physical state of an elderly man, ages in reverse

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Brad Pitts age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons
Brad Pitt's age defying appearance at 60 sparks Benjamin Button comparisons

Hollywood sensation Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday on December 18, and it appears that the actor is defying age as he looks the same as he looked decades ago.

Brad has been hailed as the "real life Benjamin Button" for donning his ageless looks as he celebrates his 60th birthday but is "ageing in reverse".

According to The Mirror, the Babylon star rose to fame after his iconic role as a stripper in Thelma & Louise.

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband then went on to captivate audiences worldwide with his impressive performances in the Oceans trilogy alongside George Clooney and Matt Damon.

The most notable role in Brad's acting career is the one he played in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

In the 2008 film, he played Benjamin through all stages of his life, using CGI and visual effects to make him appear older and younger. 

Benjamin is a phenomenon, born in 1918 with the physical state of an elderly man, ages in reverse.

Brad's iconic role earned him an Oscar nomination, and now the actor has been hailed as real-life Benjamin as he doesn't seem to be ageing at all even after turning 60.

