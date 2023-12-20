 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Prince William won't mend bond with Harry due to Kate Middleton: Insider

Prince William reportedly open to let go of feud with estranged brother Prince Harry

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Prince William won’t mend bond with Harry due to Kate Middleton: Insider
Prince William won’t mend bond with Harry due to Kate Middleton: Insider

Some reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering returning to the UK and resuming their previous jobs after obtaining approval from King Charles.

However, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is not excited about the idea, as having Harry and Meghan move back to Kensington Palace would mean having them as neighbors.

William and Kate, who moved to a new home near Windsor Castle last year, still have houses in Norfolk and Kensington Palace. Therefore, Kate is worried about living too close to the Sussexes in London, as told by Life & Style.

"So they'd still be neighbors with the Sussexes in London," the source mentioned. "Meghan and Kate as neighbors again could be problematic.”

The tipster went on to reveal that William, the Prince of Wales, is open to repairing his relationship with his brother but can't do so because of Kate.

"William does want to repair his relationship with his brother," the tipster added. "The thought is that they'll all have to leave the past behind them and start fresh."

