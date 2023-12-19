Rihanna, A$AP Rocky pack on PDA during Fenty launch

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are packing on the PDA amid his felony charges headlines

file footage

Rihanna celebrated the launch of her new Fenty x Puma collaboration with support from partner A$AP Rocky on Monday. The couple was seen hugging and sharing an affectionate moment outside the NeueHouse Hollywood party.



The singer, 35, was dressed head-to-toe in purple to match her new £120 Creeper Phatty trainers being released. the 35-year-old rapper held a drink as he pulled Rihanna in for an embrace packed with PDA in front of fans.

The event held personal significance as the mother-of-two's return to her fashion empire. She paired a fluffy coat with white tank top and faded baggy jeans adorned with a colorful stone chain.

the Only Woman in The World singer first cruised the red carpet solo before later reuniting with A$AP inside. Known for bold style, her eccentric jewelry featured various glittering stones.

The collaboration with Puma began in 2014 when she became their global ambassador and creative director of the women's division. Their partnership first bore fruit with the September 2015 release of Creeper sneakers.

Rihanna later debuted her inaugural full Fenty x Puma collection at New York Fashion Week in February 2016.