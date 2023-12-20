 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted' after 'bitter' row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no chance of coming back to the UK, says expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would indulge in an inappropriate act if they come back to the UK.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said there is "no way" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should not return after a 'series of inappropriate actions.'

He told GB News: "He [Harry] may send messages to his family, and we had these reports before Endgame. But I mean it would be highly inappropriate."

"If you look at the polls in America, you see the fact that just simply making money by trashing the Royal Family is not the way forward for them.

"Harry was exceptionally critical of the Royal Family in a variety of television interviews promoting Spare, not to mention the book itself, where he was seen as so bitter.

"The point with this is that the Sussexes are completely unpredictable. They're also untrustworthy. This is not a background on which you could have a relaxed Christmas. You can't trust the Sussexes."

He claimed: "They won't come. So much of King Charles's reign has been overshadowed by the Sussexes - by Spare, by the court cases, by the so-called 'near catastrophic car chase', and by Endgame. I mean, it's become a circus, so they won't come."

