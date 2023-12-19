 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Mason Hughes

Jonathan Majors career after verdict: ‘No studio would cast him'

Questions raise over the status of Jonathan Major’s hit career after jury verdict

Mason Hughes

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of charges of domestic abuse against his girlfriend. Multiple studios cut ties with him after the announcement, including Marvel.

Considered as a rising star, the Creed actor's career has been in limbo since the abuse allegations leveled at him in March 2023.

But, the latest verdict greatly affected the 34-year-old’s star-studded career.

However, there was a dispute between the Crisis PR experts about writing the Magazine Dreams star completely off after the jury decision.

Entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold told Business Insider, “With the Me Too movement, and general sensitivity around physical and sexual abuse, it is highly unlikely that a studio or network would want to cast him, out of respect for women in general, women in the industry, and fear of viewer backlash.”

Meanwhile, lawyer Tre Lovell, chief of The Lovell Firm, thinks the award-winning actor could return because of apparent studios’ greed.

“It's all about Hollywood justifying," noting, "They all want to make money off him and the second that they think they can, they will. So it's about giving them the cover, giving Hollywood the cover, to cast him again."

Jonathan could face up to one year in jail as sentencing is fixed on Feb, 6.

