Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are stealing Archie's legacy and heritage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being bashed for their attempts at keeping Archei from his heritage

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for attempting to cut their children off from their legacy and heritage in the UK.

All of this has been issued by the Associate Editor of Sky News Australia, Jenna Clarke.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent chats with the outlet.

“I wish that the narrative coming out of the Sussex team was not about money or things like that,” she began everything off by saying.

Read More: Prince Harry recounts son Archies sweet accident with Queen Elizabeth ornament

Instead, “It [should be] about the fact they have two beautiful children that you feel are just being completely robbed of another part of their family and their heritage.”

For those unversed, this is about looming fears that Archie and Lilibet will never have a close bond with their Windsor cousins.

But, before signing off, Ms Clarke also said, “You just hope for the sake of the kids that bridges are mended in the not too distant future.”

In regards to the potential mending of rifts, there are a number of experts who fear that the ship has sailed.

