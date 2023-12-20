 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Mason Hughes

'Home Alone' star votes for best film in comedy franchise

'Home Alone' star Rob Schneider picks sequel as best film over original movie in the franchise

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

A hot topic is gaining traction on social media: which Home Alone film is better. Weighing in on the question, Rob Schneider chooses Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Speaking to Fox News Saturday Night, the actor, who appeared as a hotel bellhop named Cedric in the hit sequel, shared his reasons for picking the second instalment over the original film.

"They don't show 'Home Alone 1' every Christmas," he continued. "'Home Alone 1' is just a family who doesn't know how to take care of their children."

The comedian added, "But 'Home Alone 2' is a movie about a child's ingenuity, and also about a family who doesn't know how to keep an eye on their children."

In the meantime, the Home Alone lead star Macaulay Culkin was recently honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His on-screen mother, Catherine O'Hara, announced the tribute to make his day more special. 

"Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation," she continued. "The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin."

