Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry is a walking endurance test racking in Firm's bust up

Prince Harry’s claims about the Royal Family and subsequent allegations have just been branded and endurance test

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for forcing the public to go through an endurance test whenever he talks about the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has issued these claims and sentiments in a piece for News.com.au.

In her piece she touched base on Prince Harry’s projects in the past year and wrote, “Harry can take some solace in that he is good company here, with other bestsellers like Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me, Barbra Streisand’s My Name is Barbra and Arnold Schwarznegger’s Be Useful: Seven Tools For Life also all constituting failures in terms of various book giants’ bottom lines.”

Read More: Prince Harry to replace Prince William as King Charles heir

“Except that’s not all with other unfavourable numbers coming out for Sussex Inc courtesy of Netflix’s recent massive streaming data dump,” Ms Elser also noted.

At this point, it appears that “The escapee couple had done it, having made nearly six hours of TV, which the duchess labelled a ‘love story’ (in her interview with The Cut) and others found to be a viewer endurance test, watching two people self-indulgently raking over the coals of a malignant family bust up. Comme ci, comme ça.”

