Tom Selleck raises serious health concerns following secret addiction

Tom Selleck's THIS habit has worried his inner circle

Tom Selleck is sparking serious health concerns as insiders claim that he is battling a secret addiction that is threatening his life.

Radar Online reported that the 80-year-old American actor has developed a “secret fast food addiction,” and his family members and friends are worried for him, since he has apparently put on more than 100 pounds.

Sources told the outlet that Selleck is binge eating because he is upset about his famous CBS drama Blue Bloods ending, which aired from September 24, 2010, to December 13, 2024, with 14 seasons.

"Tom’s down in the dumps. Bingeing on fast food and chips takes the blues away, if only for a little while, but he’s not doing himself any favors," the source shared.

"He swore to his wife, Jillie, he'd try to slim down, but he appears to have put more weight on since losing his Blue Bloods gig. He gorges on junk food outside of the house because he must know she wouldn't approve,” they added.

"Everyone understands he's heartbroken about losing the show – playing Frank Regan was his DNA. But it's over now, and he's in a rut. He's neglecting his health and facing some serious consequences as a result,” the insider claimed.

The FRIENDS alum’s eating habits have severely affected his overall health by making his everyday activities painful.

"It’s just going to get worse unless he kicks the fatty-food addiction and gets on an age-appropriate exercise program," the insider noted.

"The show’s cancellation hit him much harder than people realize. He’s more and more sad about it, especially with the spinoff that doesn’t include him. People are very worried about Tom and fear he's eating himself into the grave with a fork and knife.”

"He looks like he weighs at least 350 pounds. His massive abdominal obesity means that he may already be insulin resistant, has a very high likelihood of already being diabetic, and is at increased risk for a heart attack or a stroke,” the source stated.