Morgan Wallen helps Drake deal with breakup in 'You Broke My Heart' video

Morgan Wallen has dipped his toes in rap again with Drake's new song 'You Broke My Heart'

In Drake's new You Broke My Heart music video, Morgan Wallen plays the supportive friend helping him cope with a breakup. Directed by Theo Skudra, the video sees Drake lamenting at a restaurant where Wallen offers comforting advice.

While Drake expresses sadness, Wallen insists the woman wasn't right for him. When the Needles rapper asks what's next, Wallen gets him to cheer up, saying he's glad she's gone. They toast to new beginnings and hitting the town to see "what else is out there."

Their cameos are brief as the video transforms into a moody dance scene. However, it shows Wallen expanding his crossover appeal following hits like Broadway Girls with Lil Durk that topped R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

The country star recently joined Post Malone and HARDY onstage at the CMAs for a John Diffy tribute, displaying his rap fandom. His inclusion in Drake's video comes after expressing remorse over using a racial slur last year, saying he wants to learn from others' experiences with racism.

"There's no excuse. I've never made an excuse. I never will," Wallen told Billboard. He reflected on how impactful his words can be and wanting to distinguish himself from the racist labels some portrayed him as.