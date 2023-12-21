Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recall their kids ‘shock' at their relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes children were just as surprised by their relationship as the public

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are working to evolve their new partnerships with each other's children. On their Amy & T.J. podcast, the couple opened up about bonding with their kids as their romance emerged.

Robach, who shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex Tim McIntosh, said it's been most difficult for the children to see their parents in new relationships. However, she and Holmes have been "very thoughtful" and "patient," taking things slowly.

Holmes offered rare insight into co-parenting with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig regarding their 10-year-old daughter Sabine. But he lets Sabine “guide” their dynamic, always asking if she wants to spend time together.

“My little one has known Robach since she was 1 and now she’s knowing Robach in a different way in a different role, but it’s been the greatest,” he said.

“I’m always just open. ‘Robach is here, we’re hanging, do you want to do this?'” the former GMA host said. “The past few months she has volunteered. ‘Robach is there, can I come by? You and Robach are doing what? Can I get a piece of that?’ Like, voluntarily.”

The couple spoke of craving more private moments as their kids adapt. But Holmes was touched by Sabine wanting involvement and inclusion in their lives as a family.

“It’s really been one of the most touching things recently to see … how she wants to be apart and included and enjoys the time with us,” he gushed.

Meanwhile, Robach shared her daughter Ava's initial "shock" at the relationship's abruptness. “My oldest daughter said to me [that] she thought it was such a quick decision, that it was just an abrupt thing I just leapt into,” Robach shared.

“And I said that … I really carefully considered what I wanted to do before I did it,” she added.