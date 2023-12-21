Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's life away from royals complete 'disaster'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time away from the Royal Family has reportedly not brought them much financial success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time away from the Royal Family has reportedly not brought them much financial success

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life since stepping back as senior royals has encountered "nothing short of disaster," according to commentators. Several 2023 plans fell flat as their popularity declined on both sides of the Atlantic.

Their ongoing family rift saw exclusion from royal Christmas celebrations. Harry's tell-all memoir Spare released in January all but severed ties with Prince William by airing private details.

Meanwhile, Meghan faced criticism over her Spotify podcast being cut after just 12 episodes. Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of talent agency UTA, said she lacks talent.

Financially, donations to the couple's Archewell charity plunged $9 million in a year to only $1.2 million. However, an Archewell representative denied this meant financial trouble to TMZ.

Royal reporter Kinsey Schofield said negative headlines of losses leaving the Sussexes "strapped for cash" didn't sit well. She reported Archewell telling TMZ Harry, Meghan and the charity have "big time money stashed away," dismissing the report as misleading by not considering them a non-profit.

"Obviously this particular headline is really getting under the Duke and Duchess's skin," said Schofield.