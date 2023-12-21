 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas seen with daughters ahead of Christmas

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas separately arrived in London ahead of Christmas amid their ongoing divorce. Photos showed Turner pushing her and Jonas' two daughters in a stroller during a rainy outing while Jonas entered hotspot Chiltern Firehouse.

The estranged couple recently agreed on joint custody terms in mediation after Turner sued for the children to live primarily in the UK. Per their agreement, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, would spend Thanksgiving with Jonas and Christmas with Turner.

"We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a statement.

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner, 27, in September after four years of marriage. A source said the Toothbrush singer didn't want to fight Turner as long as they could reasonably co-parent.

Since their filing, Turner struck up a romance with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray title and family fortune worth over $270 million.

The pair haven't hidden their affection while traveling Europe and the UK together. They have been spotted kissing on more than one outing.

