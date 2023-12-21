Prince Harry warned ‘charity' begins at home

Prince Harry has been issued a massive warning about looking to his own house when it comes to charity

Prince Harry has just been warned against starting a charity outside of his own four walls, because “charity begins at home.”

This has been brought to light by Mr Richard Eden, in one of his most recent newsletters for the Palace Confidential.

He began the conversation by noting the scrutiny that’s descended after the couple announced their end-of-year donations, which stand £8.8million, lower than last years.

In light of this Mr Eden went as far as to write, “Charity begins at home when it comes to their most loyal lieutenants.”

This comes following news that “James Holt, who previously worked for Prince William and Catherine as well as Harry and Meghan, was rewarded for sticking with the Sussexes with a Mr pay packet of $207,405 (£165,800), plus bonus of $20,000.”

Mr Eden also added, “Holt, a friend of Omid Scobie who is executive director of Archewell, certainly worked hard for Harry and Meghan, appearing extensively on their tawdry Netflix ‘reality’ series in which Harry revealed intimate conversations with other members of the Royal Family and Meghan appeared to mock Queen Elizabeth with her exaggerated curtsy.”

He also pointed out the shocking nature of priorities in Montecito and referenced the Chrimstas video released by the Sussexes.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, “Prince Harry and Meghan’s video was to highlight the work they have done during the past year for their Archewell Foundation, which published its 28-page annual report.”

But the only thing “they were less keen to report, however, was the fact that their foundation suffered an $11million (£8.8million) plunge in donations last year.”