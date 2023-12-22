 
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise

Mark was visibly stunned by the mind-boggling revelation and said, 'What the heck'

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, December 22, 2023

Michelle Monaghan reveals husband was proud of her intimate scenes with Tom Cruise

Actress Michelle Monaghan has recently stunned her fans as she made a startling revelation about her time with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise.

The actress who is now happily married to her husband Peter White since 2005 revealed that at the beginning of her marriage, she was involved with her co-star also.

According to Fox News, in a joint interview with Collider with her The Family Plan co-star, Mark Wahlberg, the actress revealed that the most nervous moment during her entire career was during the filming of Mission: Impossible III.

Michelle said, "I had just gotten married and kind of skipped my honeymoon to start the film right away. Then I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene."

The actress continued, "Then I came home from work, I was so nervous, and my husband was like, Don't worry, you're gonna follow his lead. You're gonna have a great time. It's going to be wonderful."

Mark was visibly stunned by the mind-boggling revelation and said, "What the heck?"

Michelle replied, "But it's sweet, right? That is a testament to the man that I married, who has just been totally supportive and is excited and jazzed for the opportunities."

She also clarified that White was not jealous, but rather "so proud."

