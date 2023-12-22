Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have become one after years of dating

Robert Pattinson puts ring on Suki Waterhouse as pair engages

After a five-year relationship, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged.



A well-placed source told People that the pair, "They are engaged. They both want to be married. It's important for them."

It comes after Batman's star flame was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger.

In the meantime, the duo announced last month that they were expecting their first baby together.

"He's so ready," the insider referred to Robert's excitement. "His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky." On the other hand, Suki has a "special glow" and "seems very happy."

The source continued, "They are ready for a child and looking forward to becoming parents."

Adding, "Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited."