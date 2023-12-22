Vin Diesel's attorney came forward with his take after an assistant sued him in LA court

Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations

Vin Diesel clapped back at his former assistant’s accusations of sexual battery.

His response comes after a woman named Asta Jonasson filed a lawsuit against him in a Los Angeles court.

According to her, Vin “forced himself” on her in Atlanta’s St. Regis hotel room when he was filming Fast 5 in 2010.

In the documents, Asta claimed that she was hired by production company One Race Films to be an assistant and was in Vin’s suite at the time of the alleged incident where he was already "entertaining several women."

The 65 year-old year old actor’s attorney Byran Freedman gave his statement to Variety and revealed that Vin completely refuted the allegations.



“This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee,” he said, adding that they also possess clear evidence against Asta’s “outlandish allegations.”

The assistant's claims came hours after Vin’s sister, who is also the president of One Race, fired her, saying that “they no longer needed her help.”

Asta also said that Vin's team got rid of her because she resisted him during the alleged assault and clarified that she remained silent till now because of the "actor's power in Hollywood."