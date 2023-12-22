 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig

A reporter asked Rihanna if she has any advice for Usher who will be headlining the Super Bowl half time 2024

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 22, 2023

File Footage

Usher and Rihanna are all love and respect when it comes to admiring each other’s work.

A video on X shows the 35 year-old singer gushing over the Dientes crooner when a reporter asked her if she has any advice for him as he’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime in February 2024.

Speaking at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party, Rihanna replied: “Hell no! I can’t give Usher no advice!”

She continued: “Usher is a natural. He’s a legend. He’s been doing this since he was a teenager, like he’s made for that show. I get excited about entertainers who do this, who are built for it and he just proved it in Vegas, and he’s not going anywhere.”

Flattered by her statement, the 45 year-old singer retweeted the video and penned: “Real recognize real. Thank U Queen."

Rihanna’s comments come from a place of experience as she headlined the Super Bowl halftime in February 2023 where she also announced her second pregnancy.

In September, Usher was announced as the next pick for the gig which will be taking place right outside Las Vegas.

He had released an official statement saying: "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before.”

THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial video
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Lizzo harassment case gets interesting update
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Vin Diesel rubbishes former assistant's sexual battery allegations
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Bradley Cooper rushes out of 'Maestro' premiere after emergency call
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain
Matthew Perry likes to make people 'smile' amid pain