Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig

Usher and Rihanna are all love and respect when it comes to admiring each other’s work.



A video on X shows the 35 year-old singer gushing over the Dientes crooner when a reporter asked her if she has any advice for him as he’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime in February 2024.

Speaking at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party, Rihanna replied: “Hell no! I can’t give Usher no advice!”

She continued: “Usher is a natural. He’s a legend. He’s been doing this since he was a teenager, like he’s made for that show. I get excited about entertainers who do this, who are built for it and he just proved it in Vegas, and he’s not going anywhere.”

Flattered by her statement, the 45 year-old singer retweeted the video and penned: “Real recognize real. Thank U Queen."

Rihanna’s comments come from a place of experience as she headlined the Super Bowl halftime in February 2023 where she also announced her second pregnancy.

In September, Usher was announced as the next pick for the gig which will be taking place right outside Las Vegas.

He had released an official statement saying: "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before.”