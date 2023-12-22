DC head Peter Safran revealed if Jason Momoa will still have a place after Aquaman's final part premieres

DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

His comments come after the 44 year-old actor expressed his worry over the production discontinuing him after the franchise’s final part premieres.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end but I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves [‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’], then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’ I love this character and I would want to play it for a long time,” he added.

However, DC boss Peter Safran has now reassured that the studio will always find a place for Jason no matter what.

He told The Independent: “If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine.”

Speaking on Aquaman’s future, Peter added: “When I think of Jason in this role, he is the definitive Aquaman. He’s redefined it. It’s been an 11 or 12 year journey for him. A lot of the audience doesn’t realize that he was cast so long ago.”

Along with James Gunn, the British film producer is now leading DC Studios as the duo works on reviving the universe by mixing interconnected films and television series.