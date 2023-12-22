 
menu
Friday, December 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

DC head Peter Safran revealed if Jason Momoa will still have a place after Aquaman's final part premieres

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, December 22, 2023

DC decides Jason Momoas fate after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
DC decides Jason Momoa's fate after 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' 

DC CEO revealed Jason Momoa’s fate in its cinematic universe as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits the theatres.

His comments come after the 44 year-old actor expressed his worry over the production discontinuing him after the franchise’s final part premieres.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end but I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight.

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves [‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’], then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’ I love this character and I would want to play it for a long time,” he added.

However, DC boss Peter Safran has now reassured that the studio will always find a place for Jason no matter what.

He told The Independent: “If it’s the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that’s also fine.”

Speaking on Aquaman’s future, Peter added: “When I think of Jason in this role, he is the definitive Aquaman. He’s redefined it. It’s been an 11 or 12 year journey for him. A lot of the audience doesn’t realize that he was cast so long ago.”

Along with James Gunn, the British film producer is now leading DC Studios as the duo works on reviving the universe by mixing interconnected films and television series.

Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren video
Lilibet, Archie enjoy secret family trip as King Charles in ‘pain' to meet grandchildren
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce make major 'future decisions' together
Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood
Meghan Markle ‘struggling' to find work in Hollywood
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
THIS 'Barbie' cut scene saved the movie's message
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Royal experts react to Meghan Markle's acting return
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Dame Sarah Connolly feels 'incredibly honoured' to receive King's Medal for Music 2023 award
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial video
Royal family breaks silence after ruling in Prince Harry's phone hacking trial
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig video
Rihanna reacts to Usher's upcoming Super Bowl gig
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
Did Sam Asghari use weight loss medicine for transformation?
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles approves award of King's Medal for Music 2023 to Dame Sarah Connolly
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
King Charles makes major decision for Christmas amid rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider
Brad Pitt 'relaxed' at 60 because of beau Ines de Ramon: Insider