Friday, December 22, 2023
Selena Gomez prepared for Benny Blanco breakup: 'She will be OK'

Selena Gomez has found herself in the spotlight regarding her relationship with musician Benny Blanco. The pair went public with their romance in December after secretly dating for six months.

"If things work out with Benny, great. If they don’t, that’s OK, too," a source spilled to Life & Style magazine. "She knows what she’s doing."

While the Single Soon crooner is clearly smitten with Blanco now, referring to him as her "absolute everything," she appears prepared in case their romance does not last. A source mentioned that she is "in a really good place" mentally and feels stronger than ever before.

Fans initially expressed doubts about Blanco, 35, dating Gomez, 31, due to past comments he had made. However, Gomez strongly defended their relationship. On social media, she stated "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. He's treated me better than any human being on this planet."

Despite Gomez shutting down criticism, trolls continued dissing the couple online. This led the Only Murders in the Building actress to take a break from responding to comments. She told her followers, "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life."

