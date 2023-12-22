Amanda Bynes ditches podcast to pursue drastically different career

Amanda Bynes has taken a huge career decision by ditching her podcast once more

Amanda Bynes is changing direction once again by putting her podcast on indefinite hiatus.

The former Nickelodeon star, 37, took to Instagram Stories to announce she would no longer be recording "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast."

In her statement, Bynes explained she had decided to pursue a career in manicures instead. She noted that becoming a licensed manicurist would provide a "consistent job."

While the podcast found some initial success after its sole episode dropped on December 9th, Bynes felt this new path suited her goals better.

"I was actually surprised and, of course, was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to. After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job. I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

Just days prior, the Easy A actress had walked back her original plan to end the venture. In a December 18th post, Bynes said friends encouraged her to continue and that podcasts can take time to build an audience.

"They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow and build a following," Bynes continued. "I shouldn't have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great."

However, she now seems set on moving in a different direction.