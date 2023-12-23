 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Mason Hughes

Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'

According to the actress, Perry's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him

Mason Hughes

Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'

Actress Minnie Driver has recently remembered her late friend, Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away in October at the age of 54.

The medical examiner's report unveiled that the Friends star had high levels of ketamine in his system when he died in his hot tub, listing drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine among contributing factors.

According to the Mirror, Matthew, who had battled addiction for many years, and detailed his struggles in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, was reportedly sober for 19 months and undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to aid his recovery.

Minnie, who worked with Perry in the 2003 London production of Sexual Perversity in Chicago, penned an emotional essay for The Guardian, describing the late actor as a light that made others feel good even amid his own struggles.

Recalling their time together, Minnie highlighted Perry's quick wit, humour, and kindness. Despite his personal battles, "Matthew Perry was known for his willingness to help others," the actress stated.

The actor had been candid about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction throughout his life, even revealing a dark period where he consumed "55 Vicodin a day."

According to the actress, Perry's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

