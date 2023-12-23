Charlie Sheen reveals Christmas plans and acting comeback

Actor Charlie Sheen is ready to reclaim his stellar reputation in Hollywood after successful sobriety journey

Actor Charlie Sheen is ready to reclaim his stellar reputation in Hollywood after successful sobriety journey

Actor Charlie Sheen is keeping things low-key this Christmas as he spends the holiday with his twin sons Max and Bob, aged 14.

The Two and a Half Men star revealed to People that unlike some families, the Sheens have no elaborate ski trips or extended gatherings of relatives planned.

Instead, Sheen said he and the boys will enjoy a "calm" and "traditional" Christmas at home. After stressful holidays in the past, the actor expressed relief at their mellow celebration focused solely on spending quality time together.

"We are not one of those families that plan a ski trip or the tropical thing. We don't have 30 relatives flying in. No, it's pretty calm, pretty traditional, very sane, very comfortable," he says. "It's very comfortable. I feel bad for people that experience so much stress during the holidays."

Sheen shares Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, and is also father to daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with Denise Richards as well as daughter Cassandra, 39.

Of his sons with Mueller, Sheen praised them as "cool, smart and funny," noting they are unaffected by his celebrity status.

"It doesn't matter, whatever we're doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don't care," said the Machete Kills star.

"The other day I was in the dental chair having a filling replaced, and Max comes up to me and asks me if I have a gift card for a game he wants to buy on his phone," he recalled. "It's like, when has he ever seen me walking around with a gift card? I don't game! I'm not remotely connected to the gaming world, other than trying to manage and supervise their time doing it."

While the twins stay grounded, they each demonstrate unique interests beyond video games according to their father. Max plays guitar while Bob won a horror movie directing contest at age 8.

Looking ahead, the 58-year-old expressed eagerness to return to acting full-time after cameoing on the TV comedy Bookie. Sheen valued his past hard work ethic and wants to reclaim his stellar reputation within the industry.

