Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nicholas slams false claim of 'one night stand'

Maralee Nichols, mother of NBA star Tristan Thompson's son, Theo, recently defended herself against a false claim of a "one night stand" with Thompson.

The media personality, known for her fitness modeling, took to Instagram to address a now-deleted comment that accused her of a brief encounter with the basketball player.

The social media user's comment on Nichols' Instagram photo series was deleted, prompting the influencer to assert, "I was definitely not a one night stand. That's a false and defamatory statement you're making about me."

Nichols accompanied her defense with a stunning photo and clip, showcasing her in a backless gold dress and open-toed heels.

In the caption of her post, Maralee shared her love for December, the month she welcomed Theo in 2021, and reflected on the Sagittarius season and Christmas.

Nichols had earlier filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, who later confirmed paternity in January 2022. Thompson apologized for cheating on Khloe Kardashian and expressed his commitment to amicably raising their son.

Maralee claimed Thompson offered her $75,000 for silence.

Last December, the paternity lawsuit was settled, with Thompson paying $9,500 monthly in child support. Nichols has sole custody of Theo, and Thompson is reportedly absent from the child's life.