The comedian, aged 32, is survived by his father, mother and a sister

Matt Rife, other comedians mourn the loss of Neel Nanda

Neel Nanda passed away at the age of 32, prompting heartfelt tributes from his colleagues.

Several comedy entities, including The Comedy Chateau and The Port Comedy Club, confirmed the heartbreaking news, reporting it to be suicide.

Neel, known for his appearances on popular shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, was remembered fondly by fellow comedians Matt Rife and Dane Cook.

Matt took to social media platform X to pay his respects, saying, "RIP Neel Nanda. You were one of the nicest, hardest working comedians I've ever called a friend."

Alongside a bandaged heart emoji, he further added a heartfelt wish: "I hope you can be at peace brother."

Even without knowing Neel personally, Dane Cook also shared a moving tribute to Nanda on X, “I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally but reading several tributes is both heartbreaking and eye opening."

"I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you," Dane further penned.

Addressing people who feel suicidal, he added: “There is a path through your pain. Prayers to Neels family, friends and fans. Dial 988 for help and love.”