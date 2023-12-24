 
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

Pete Davidson loses his calm over paparazzi: Reports

Reports suggest that Pete Davidson cancelled 11 of his comedy shows after getting in a fight with a photographer

Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 24, 2023

After Pete Davidson cancelled a string of his comedy shows, reports suggest that a specific altercation may have prompted the bizarre delay.

The 30 year-old comedian, known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, got involved in a fiery argument with a photographer.

During the filming of his new movie Riff Raff, a paparazzi reportedly attempted to photograph him alongside co-stars Bill Murray and Ed Harris, to which he responded aggressively.

In Touch Weekly detailed the incident, stating that Pete was "so furious" that members of the production crew had to “intervene and restrain him.”

Following the confrontation, he allegedly lost his calm by damaging his trailer.

This on-set incident was shortly followed by the surprising news of Pete canceling a series of 11 stand-up comedy shows, including a scheduled performance at New York City's Beacon Theatre.

Ticket holders for these shows, from Texas to Wisconsin, received a two hours' notice before the cancellations were announced.

While Pete provided no immediate explanation for the abrupt announcement, all ticket buyers were promptly refunded.

