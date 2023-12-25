 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Mason Hughes

Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 25, 2023

After facing conservatorship and mental health issues, Amanda Bynes is all set to retake her position in the showbiz world by writing a tell-all memoir.

Spilling beans to OK! Magazine, the source revealed the Nickelodeon alum eyed to get back into the public eye. “She seems to be taking back control of her life,” the mole squealed.

The source shared the actress is mulling writing a memoir, “Amanda even says she’s considering writing a tell-all, just like Britney Spears. She has been inspired by Britney and how she’s also gone through ---- with her own conservatorship and come out the other side.”

Besides book writing speculations, She's the Man star is also reportedly eyeing appearing in films and television.

“Acting isn’t out of the question either,” the tipster tattled. “She’s more than ready to get back to work. That’s where she’s focusing all her energy.”

Earlier, Amanda was facing a life crisis. She was admitted to a mental health facility twice this year.

Due to her mental breakdown, she was put under her parents' conservatorship in 2013. However, a judge axed her nearly a decade conservatorship last year.

