Dwayne Johnson's dedication to family traditions shines bright

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as "The Rock," is ensuring that his family's Christmas traditions remain a cornerstone for his daughters.



The 51-year-old Black Adam star shared his commitment to providing stability during the holiday season, drawing from his own childhood experiences of constant relocation.

According to People Magazine, Johnson expressed how his family's Christmas tradition involved celebrating wherever they were, often with a small tree due to their nomadic lifestyle.

Now, as a father to Simone, 22, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 5, he has embraced the importance of creating a stable environment during Christmas.

The actor revealed a new routine where on Christmas Eve, the younger ones make an effort to stay up until around 11:00 or 11:30, eagerly awaiting Santa's arrival.

This dedicated family time has become their cherished tradition, allowing them to wake up and fully embrace the holiday through the eyes of his daughters.

Acknowledging the significance of being a father, Johnson emphasized the balance between work and home life.

Grateful for the flexibility in his schedule, he noted the privilege of creating his own timetable, enabling him to be present for his daughters.

For Johnson, being a "girl dad" holds deep importance, fostering an environment where his daughters are encouraged to believe in limitless possibilities.

He and his wife, Lauren Hashian, strive to instill values of flexibility and determination, ensuring their girls know that the sky is the limit.