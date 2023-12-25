Meghan Markle could be forced to name 'royal racists' under oath

Meghan Markle may just have to spill the royal racists’ names under oath in ongoing case

Samantha Markle's lawyers may question Meghan Markle directly about her controversial comments in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview as part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit.

Samantha is suing her half-sister for allegedly making defamatory claims during the bombshell TV special.

Her attorney Peter Ticktin believes the racism allegations leveled by Meghan and Prince Harry against unnamed royals must be explored further.

He claims this could shed light on why the Duchess cut off contact with her family and argues Meghan seems unconcerned with destroying lives.

He told The Sun on Sunday: "The royal racists issue needs to be explored. There’s reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family

"This is a person who wants to be able to say horrible things and not really care if she destroyed the lives of people in her family. She doesn’t care if she destroys the monarchy."

If the case proceeds, Ticktin says he will demand Meghan submit to a formal legal deposition under oath. Such questioning could force her to name the individuals supposedly involved in discussions over Archie's skin color.

Samantha alleges she suffered worldwide ridicule due to false claims in the Oprah interview and the Sussexes' Netflix show. Meghan stated she grew up as an only child and that Samantha only adopted their last name after her romance with Harry began.

However, the original lawsuit against Meghan was dismissed in court earlier this year. The amended defamation suit sets a trial date for November 2023.