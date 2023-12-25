Prince Harry's treatment of press termed 'a touch paranoid'

Prince Harry’s attacks on media are being dubbed ‘misjudged and misguided’

In his last comments as the BBC's royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell has offered a critical assessment of Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the press.

The veteran journalist of 48 years said the couple are "overly sensitive" and should be more willing to "take the knocks with the positive moments" as public figures who utilize the media.

Witchell believes it was a "huge loss" when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US. Had they been "prepared to try harder" and if Meghan was "less impatient," they could have achieved great success working within the royal household, he said. However, he dismissed their claims that palace officials were against them.

While acknowledging Harry has faced unfair press treatment at times, Witchell described the Duke's ongoing legal battles with newspapers as "misguided" and "a touch paranoid." He said both Harry and Meghan have become "narrow" and "suffused with paranoia," failing to see the "bigger picture" and "opportunities" they possess.

In Witchell's view, Harry appears "obsessed - unhealthily so" with how the media portrays him. The long-time correspondent argued palace aides tried sincerely to help the Sussexes succeed but there was an inevitable "clash of cultures" and Harry was not "psychologically suited" to his role.