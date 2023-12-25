 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's treatment of press termed 'a touch paranoid'

Prince Harry’s attacks on media are being dubbed ‘misjudged and misguided’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 25, 2023

Prince Harry’s attacks on media are being dubbed ‘misjudged and misguided’
Prince Harry’s attacks on media are being dubbed ‘misjudged and misguided’ 

In his last comments as the BBC's royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell has offered a critical assessment of Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the press.

The veteran journalist of 48 years said the couple are "overly sensitive" and should be more willing to "take the knocks with the positive moments" as public figures who utilize the media.

Witchell believes it was a "huge loss" when Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US. Had they been "prepared to try harder" and if Meghan was "less impatient," they could have achieved great success working within the royal household, he said. However, he dismissed their claims that palace officials were against them.

While acknowledging Harry has faced unfair press treatment at times, Witchell described the Duke's ongoing legal battles with newspapers as "misguided" and "a touch paranoid." He said both Harry and Meghan have become "narrow" and "suffused with paranoia," failing to see the "bigger picture" and "opportunities" they possess.

In Witchell's view, Harry appears "obsessed - unhealthily so" with how the media portrays him. The long-time correspondent argued palace aides tried sincerely to help the Sussexes succeed but there was an inevitable "clash of cultures" and Harry was not "psychologically suited" to his role. 

Meghan Markle could be forced to name 'royal racists' under oath
Meghan Markle could be forced to name 'royal racists' under oath
'Intelligent' Prince Harry could use better way to 'psychologically exit' from UK
'Intelligent' Prince Harry could use better way to 'psychologically exit' from UK
THIS is why 'Bridgerton' season 3 will feature Colin and Penelope, not Benedict
THIS is why 'Bridgerton' season 3 will feature Colin and Penelope, not Benedict
Dwayne Johnson's dedication to family traditions shines bright video
Dwayne Johnson's dedication to family traditions shines bright
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughters to celebrate festive season in UK
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' daughters to celebrate festive season in UK
When Meghan Markle let Queen in splits with her sense of humour
When Meghan Markle let Queen in splits with her sense of humour
Travis Kelce scores big with 'Swelce' jersey in romantic touchdown video
Travis Kelce scores big with 'Swelce' jersey in romantic touchdown
Prince Harry could turn new memoir in 'positive direction,' suggests expert
Prince Harry could turn new memoir in 'positive direction,' suggests expert
Angel Carter's pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean Carter
Angel Carter's pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean Carter
Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Meghan Markle fails to 'make money' by being 'extremely popular'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Eddie Murphy suffers injuries shooting 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley'
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues
Amanda Bynes eyes 'comeback' after mental issues