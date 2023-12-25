Meghan Markle recalls her ‘first Christmas' with Royal family amid feud

Meghan Markle shares ‘interesting encounter’ with late Prince Phillip from her first Christmas with Royal family

File Footage

Meghan Markle shared how she spent her first Christmas with the Royal family at Sandringham before vowing to never setting a “foot again in England.”



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, recalled her first-time celebrating Christmas with Prince Harry’s family during their infamous Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan.

The former actor claimed she thoroughly enjoyed the festivities with the members of the Royal family while shared an anecdote from the celebrations.

“I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham. Calling my mom, and she's like, 'How's it going?' And I said, 'Oh my gosh, it's amazing,’” Meghan said.

She added, "It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

Recalling an “interesting encounter” with the late Prince Philip during dinner, Meghan said, "At dinner, I was sat next to H's grandfather [Prince Philip] and I just thought it was so wonderful.”

"And I was like, 'Oh, we chatted and it was so great. And I talked about this, and talked about this.' He was like, 'You had his bad ear. He couldn't hear anything you were saying.' I was like, 'Oh. Well, I thought it went really well.'"

However, Omid Scobie, in his latest book, Endgame, claimed that Meghan "never wants to set foot again in England" as she "never felt at home.”