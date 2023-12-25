Reese Witherspoon weighs in on her special bond with Jennifer Aniston and their collaboration on career choices

Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's friendship dates back to the noughties, and in a recent interview, the latter spilled the beans on their close bond.



According to Cinemablend, the Cruel Intentions star often reached out to the Emmy winner for career advice, which also happened in The Morning Show case.

"Yeah I mean look we've all been around forever. We've been through hills and valleys together and it means a lot that I have friendships where I can call," the 47-year-old added.

She continued, "I called Aniston last week and was like, 'I have to talk to you, it's really important.' We share a lot of commonality growing up in the business together."

Meanwhile, Jennifer told Variety, "We've been in each other's lives for 20-something years. It's just in our DNA that we are collaborators."

Adding, "We're partners. We're friends. We're girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything."