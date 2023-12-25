 
menu
Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'

Reese Witherspoon weighs in on her special bond with Jennifer Aniston and their collaboration on career choices

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, December 25, 2023

Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: Weve been around forever
Reese Witherspoon on Jennifer Aniston: 'We've been around forever'

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's friendship dates back to the noughties, and in a recent interview, the latter spilled the beans on their close bond.

According to Cinemablend, the Cruel Intentions star often reached out to the Emmy winner for career advice, which also happened in The Morning Show case.

"Yeah I mean look we've all been around forever. We've been through hills and valleys together and it means a lot that I have friendships where I can call," the 47-year-old added.

She continued, "I called Aniston last week and was like, 'I have to talk to you, it's really important.' We share a lot of commonality growing up in the business together."

Meanwhile, Jennifer told Variety, "We've been in each other's lives for 20-something years. It's just in our DNA that we are collaborators."

Adding, "We're partners. We're friends. We're girlfriends, we share all sorts of heartbreaks in life and love and everything."

Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son
Travis Barker channels 'Rocky' energy into his newborn son
Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas
Beyonce childhood memories burn as house up in flames on Christmas
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games video
Prince George's working a job while kids fight over video games
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo video
'Home Alone' creator reveals shocking details behind Donald Trump's cameo
Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?
Kim Kardashian opens treasure locks for kids again this Christmas?
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry branded a migraine inducing problem
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
Prince Harry receives praises for bold move on Christmas
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe video
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sinks DC universe
Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video video
Taylor Swift's fan knocks at singer's heart with emotional video
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? video
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew join as King Charles leads royals to church on Christmas Day
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship
Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship