Monday, December 25, 2023
Matt Damon thinks Ben Affleck is Jennifer Lopez's 'robot'

Matt Damon, who is Ben Affleck's longtime friend, does not like J Lo's controlling ways

Ben Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon is reportedly not a fan of his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider privy to Radar Online has revealed that the 53 year-old actor thinks that the Batman star transforms into “a brainwashed robot” around the pop star.

"Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning. He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue,” the tipster claimed.

They added: "It's no secret Ben and J Lo haven't been getting along, as he always seems to be in the doghouse. It's obvious something needs to change, but when Matt started giving Ben advice, he totally blew up."

The source continued explaining that Matt can’t refrain from interfering because he thinks “history is repeating itself.”

"Because 20 years ago they stopped talking for the exact same reason. But Matt can't keep quiet, even if it means alienating Ben,” they added.

According to the source’s claims, Matt feels “nauseous” when he sees Ben posing as J Lo's arm candy on red carpets.

“He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben. But after Matt called him out on it, Ben started pulling back,” the insider concluded.

