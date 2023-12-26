Veteran actor Kamar de los Reyes dead: 'One Life to Live' star was 56

Kamar de los Reyes was shooting for 'Washington Black' and the new 'Daredevil' when he passed

Veteran actor Kamar de los Reyes has passed away at age 56 after a brief battle with cancer.

Best known for his long-running role on One Life to Live and voicing the villain Raul Menendez in the popular Call of Duty franchise, de los Reyes had an extensive career across TV, film and voiceover work spanning over three decades.

Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas, de los Reyes got his start in acting in New York during the 1990s with roles in Blade to the Heat and The Tempest. He joined the cast of One Life to Live in 1995 as Officer Antonio Vega, earning both ALMA and Image Award nominations for his 14-year portrayal.

His voice performance as drug lord Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012 introduced fans to one of the series' most memorable antagonists. De los Reyes would continue voicing and motion capturing the character across future entries.

Throughout his career, de los Reyes also had memorable roles in Nixon, Salt and The Cell. Recent TV appearances included Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie and All American, where he was still working at the time of his death.

Versatile in both English and Spanish-language productions, de los Reyes built an impressive resume across multiple genres. He was filming for upcoming projects in Hulu's Washington Black and the new Daredevil series when he passed.