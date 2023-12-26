 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West returns to Instagram to promote 'Vultures'

Kanye West's return to Instagram was focused on his highly-anticipated album with Ty Dolla $ign called 'Vultures'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Kanye Wests return to Instagram was focused on his highly-anticipated album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures
Kanye West's return to Instagram was focused on his highly-anticipated album with Ty Dolla $ign called 'Vultures'

Kanye West recently made a surprise return to Instagram after time away from the platform. His first post promoted his upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures.

West had taken a hiatus from social media amid numerous controversies, including allegations of pressuring underage males and appointing controversial designer Gosha Rubchinskiy to his Yeezy brand.

The rollout for Vultures has already seen several hurdles, from canceled shows to sampling issues and pushbacks. Some view West's antics as a deliberate strategy to court attention. Regardless, his album remains one of the most anticipated of 2024 after several delays.

Through it all, West has maintained an ability to divide opinion like few other artists. While facing serious accusations, some defenders see his art and previous impact on hip hop as separating from controversies.

As for the release date for Vultures, West's album was initially scheduled to drop on December 15 but was pushed back to December 31 to allow for more time to clear samples and collaborate with other artists.

More recently, it was announced that the album would be released on January 12, leaving fans fuming. 

