Kroy Biermann excludes Kim Zolciak from festive family photo

Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Former NFL player Kroy Biermann is making headlines this holiday season with a conspicuous exclusion from his festive social media post. 

Biermann shared a snapshot featuring himself and their four children—Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia, and Kane—with a noticeable absence of his estranged wife, reality TV star Kim Zolciak.

In the caption, Biermann wished followers a Merry Christmas from the Biermann family but added a poignant note, writing, "(-2 ) I didn’t get a picture of the family enjoying @arianabiermann ‘s church service." 

He further explained that the photo was taken after his daughters Brielle and Ariana had left for their car, emphasizing his omission of Kim.

Biermann expressed pride in his children and acknowledged the need to capture more family moments. Notably, there were no social media posts from Kim herself since mid-December.

This development comes amidst a turbulent period for the couple, who had hinted at reconciliation a month earlier but also had a highly publicized argument requiring police intervention. 

It's proven to be a difficult year, for sure ... and it seems Kroy wants to turn the page.

