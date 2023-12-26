 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Morgan Freeman's health is reportedly inching toward danger

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Morgan Freeman living on borrowed time: 'He's in a lot of pain'

Hollywood's finest actor, Morgan Freeman, health is reportedly not up to the mark as he was recently spotted in frail condition.

In the clip, the The Shawshank Redemption was seen visibly weak as he barely walked straight to his car.

Giving insight into the Dark Knight star's health status, an insider told RadarOnline, "Morgan's health has been deteriorating to the point where he can barely walk on his own — and when he does it's measured steps."

"He's clearly in a lot of pain and everyone is concerned for his welfare," the source added. "But Morgan isn't one to complain. He gets through it somehow with a grimace. And he never forgets to wave at fans."

She continued, "But the fear is he won't be able to take much more of this. He's in constant agony and trapped in his own body," noting, "It must be horrible for him."

However, dismissing the disturbing report, a rep close to the star said, "Morgan is in fine health."

Morgan previously was reportedly unable to attend his Paramount+ show Special Ops: London screening in London after he fell sick with a contagious infection  

