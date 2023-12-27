 
menu
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Parasite's Lee Sun-Kyun found death in an apparent suicide attempt

Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun sparks a police investigation after being found dead under suspicious situations

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun found death in an apparent suicide attempt
Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun found death in an apparent suicide attempt

The actor from Parasite Lee Sun-Kyun has just been found dead under suspicious circumstances and has led police onto an investigation.

The news has been brought to light by Yonhap News Agency.

They began by explaining that the actor was initially discovered, unresponsive, inside a car in a park in Seoul, South Korea, just this Tuesday.

The actor had a charcoal briquette on the passenger seat due to it, all signs point to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

First responders also pronounced him dead on the spot, and thus no attempt was made to get him to a hospital, reports reveal.

At this point, despite speculation of a death by suicide, there is no official cause of death being reported.

Before his passing, he was also questioned by the police, a few months prior, for using marijuana, among other illegal substances.

At the time he claimed the drugs were ingested under pretenses and he had ‘no idea’ what he was ingesting.

According to a report by Page Six, authorities were intimated when the actor left an alarming message behind to his family, the night prior.

Prince Harry's ‘birth-right' of public interest is evaporating
Prince Harry's ‘birth-right' of public interest is evaporating
King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family
King Charles against THIS Christmas activity with Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made leaving 'obvious' in final Christmas with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made leaving 'obvious' in final Christmas with Royals
King Charles 'hugs' children as Prince Harry claims father is not 'affectionate'
King Charles 'hugs' children as Prince Harry claims father is not 'affectionate'
Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays
Victoria Beckham all hearts for husband David Beckham amid holidays
Margot Robbie calls people who liked Barbenheimer 'weird'
Margot Robbie calls people who liked Barbenheimer 'weird'
Prince William loving hand 'shrugged' by Kate Middleton on Christmas show?
Prince William loving hand 'shrugged' by Kate Middleton on Christmas show?
Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas
Mariah Carey's kids diss her obsession with Christmas
Prince William makes King 'proud,' does not have 'sausage fingers' like father
Prince William makes King 'proud,' does not have 'sausage fingers' like father
'The Exorcist' director forced Linda Blair to use 'nasty' language?
'The Exorcist' director forced Linda Blair to use 'nasty' language?
‘Reacher' new season brings 'bad news' for Tom Cruise
‘Reacher' new season brings 'bad news' for Tom Cruise
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'split' for Christmas Eve bash
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'split' for Christmas Eve bash