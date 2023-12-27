Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun sparks a police investigation after being found dead under suspicious situations

Parasite’s Lee Sun-Kyun found death in an apparent suicide attempt

The actor from Parasite Lee Sun-Kyun has just been found dead under suspicious circumstances and has led police onto an investigation.

The news has been brought to light by Yonhap News Agency.

They began by explaining that the actor was initially discovered, unresponsive, inside a car in a park in Seoul, South Korea, just this Tuesday.

The actor had a charcoal briquette on the passenger seat due to it, all signs point to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

First responders also pronounced him dead on the spot, and thus no attempt was made to get him to a hospital, reports reveal.

At this point, despite speculation of a death by suicide, there is no official cause of death being reported.

Before his passing, he was also questioned by the police, a few months prior, for using marijuana, among other illegal substances.

At the time he claimed the drugs were ingested under pretenses and he had ‘no idea’ what he was ingesting.

According to a report by Page Six, authorities were intimated when the actor left an alarming message behind to his family, the night prior.